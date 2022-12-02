Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.02. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.27.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

