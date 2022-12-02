Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.29 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 43.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $35.46 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at $744,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at $744,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,914 shares of company stock worth $774,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.