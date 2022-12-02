Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.45 Million Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $29,624.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,400.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $29,624.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,400.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 8,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $95,987.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,298 shares of company stock valued at $549,803. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MITK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $470.48 million, a P/E ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

