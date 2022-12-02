Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.51 Million Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 25.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $48,026.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,348,115 shares in the company, valued at $50,422,611.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $48,026.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,348,115 shares in the company, valued at $50,422,611.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,465,599 shares of company stock worth $191,186,182. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LBRT opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

