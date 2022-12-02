Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.53 Million Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 575.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.80. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $286.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 18.35%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

