Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,519,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,481 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $12,716,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 89.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 743,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,222,000 after acquiring an additional 546,152 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

Alamos Gold Profile

