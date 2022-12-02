Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THR opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.27. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THR shares. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

