Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 31,276 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $2,318,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4.2% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 116,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $245.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTI. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

