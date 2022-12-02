Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 359.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,205 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in GSK by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in GSK by 21.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GSK by 127.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,524 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,921,000 after buying an additional 308,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 5.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.94) to GBX 1,500 ($17.94) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.14) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.53) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.74) to GBX 1,535 ($18.36) in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,589.17.

GSK Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE GSK opened at $35.03 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

