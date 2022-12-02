Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 6.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

Chemed Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,036 shares of company stock worth $5,393,040. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $519.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $471.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.67. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

