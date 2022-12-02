Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coursera were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 327.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,410,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,437. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coursera to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

Coursera stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $29.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

