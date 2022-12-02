Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 125.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

