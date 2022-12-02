Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,659.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $305,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.