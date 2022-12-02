Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,757 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

