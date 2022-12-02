Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,004 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

