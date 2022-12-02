Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,367,632 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 861,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 820,955 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 728,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 414,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

