Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,760,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Grab Trading Up 1.7 %

Grab Profile

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

