Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 105,497 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,497 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 2.2 %

About Virgin Galactic

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.