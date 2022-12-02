Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 132,113 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 368.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 39.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PubMatic Trading Up 1.0 %

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $605,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $967,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,910.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $605,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,137 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.79.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.