Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $131,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

NYSE BFAM opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.