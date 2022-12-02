Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 199.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,650 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,182,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,491,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 223,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155,077 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 152,388 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 123,111 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDC opened at $32.82 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

