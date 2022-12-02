Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,019 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpark Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.41.

NYSE XPO opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

