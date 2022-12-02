Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.84.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

