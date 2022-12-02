Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

