Deutsche Bank AG Sells 106,711 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 655,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,711 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stem were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stem by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after buying an additional 1,549,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stem by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after buying an additional 848,277 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stem by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 441,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Stem by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,696,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 368,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stem

In other news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,254.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,912 shares of company stock worth $6,520,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stem Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of STEM opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

