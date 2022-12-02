Deutsche Bank AG Sells 11,158 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,158 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NMI were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NMI by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NMI by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NMI stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
