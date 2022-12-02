Deutsche Bank AG Sells 202,162 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202,162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

NYSE AJRD opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading

