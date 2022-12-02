Deutsche Bank AG Sells 33,971 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 891,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,971 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ BLI opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $209.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 103.01%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. Research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.