Deutsche Bank AG Sells 37,992 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,992 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $14,953,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 232.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 116,692 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 279,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 896.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 94,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.20 and its 200 day moving average is $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $156.67.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

