Deutsche Bank AG Sells 40,594 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,594 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Radware were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Radware by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Radware Trading Up 1.6 %

Radware Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $20.95 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.03 million, a PE ratio of -523.75, a PEG ratio of 153.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

