Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,544 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EnerSys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in EnerSys by 3,112.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,836 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in EnerSys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 296,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE ENS opened at $76.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $83.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

