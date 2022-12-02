Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,922 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FormFactor Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on FormFactor to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.