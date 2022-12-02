Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 346,136 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 817,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,902 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 800,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 1,364.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 603,967 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUVA. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

NuVasive Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.