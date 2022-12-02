Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,258 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

