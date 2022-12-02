Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -316.76 and a beta of 0.62. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

