DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
DHI Group stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.83 million, a PE ratio of 142.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. DHI Group has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.57.
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
