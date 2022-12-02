DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,790,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 15,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

DocuSign Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 1.12. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $235.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

