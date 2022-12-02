DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,790,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 15,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of DOCU opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 1.12. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $235.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
