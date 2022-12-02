Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $385.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.