Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Major Shareholder Sells $577,729.59 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $577,729.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,672.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of DOMO opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.34. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $67.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Domo in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Domo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Domo by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 857,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domo by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 783,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in Domo by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 415,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 327,007 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

