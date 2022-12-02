Douglas Cahill Acquires 129,000 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $994,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,261.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 6.0 %

HLMN stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 844.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hillman Solutions

HLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

