Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 52.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Dropbox by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.75 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,491,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,316,114.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,491,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,316,114.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 528,260 shares of company stock worth $11,196,442 in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

