Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Down 19.0% in November

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 394.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $743,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 29.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.