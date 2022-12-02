East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,204 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

EWBC opened at $69.22 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

