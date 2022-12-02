EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

