Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,467,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after buying an additional 207,505 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 385,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

EIM opened at $10.33 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0354 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

