Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,008,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237,985 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $164,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,769,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,948,000 after buying an additional 257,768 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,702,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 61,893 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.70.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Price Performance

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total value of 746,692.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 1,168,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total transaction of 746,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,168,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,267 shares of company stock worth $6,167,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 22.04 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 21.17 and its 200-day moving average is 21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

