ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €19.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.00 ($19.59) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.62) price objective on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($17.01) price objective on ENI in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.04) price objective on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective on ENI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

ENI opened at €14.02 ($14.45) on Friday. ENI has a 12 month low of €10.45 ($10.77) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.34.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

