Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENVX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.20.
Enovix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. Enovix has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $35.09.
Insider Transactions at Enovix
Institutional Trading of Enovix
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovix (ENVX)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.