Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENVX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. Enovix has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Institutional Trading of Enovix

In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $540,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 929,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,056.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $540,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 929,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,760,056.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,819,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

