Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Price Performance

NYSE ENV opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envestnet Company Profile

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.