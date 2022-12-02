EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.87.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $369.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $719.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

